Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) vs. FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Head-To-Head Survey

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Butler National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Butler National has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FaZe has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Butler National and FaZe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 11.18% 20.16% 7.90% FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Butler National and FaZe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $73.47 million 0.71 $10.37 million $0.11 5.91 FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Summary

Butler National beats FaZe on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications, which include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems that are used on military aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. The Professional Services segment engages in the management of Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming facility, as well as related dining and entertainment facilities in Dodge City, Kansas. This segment also provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, and engineering services. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of single-engine, commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft. Butler National Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

