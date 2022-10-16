Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.57. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 6,194 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.
Butterfly Network Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $824.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,408 shares of company stock worth $142,539. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
Further Reading
