BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) versus Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) Financial Review

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Towerstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Towerstream has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 0 1 0 2.00 Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BuzzFeed and Towerstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

BuzzFeed presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.72%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Towerstream.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and Towerstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.61 $24.71 million N/A N/A Towerstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than Towerstream.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Towerstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A -8.82% -4.02% Towerstream N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Towerstream on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services. The company also offers business class Internet services, such as single tenant service that delivers fixed wireless broadband to a single client through a radio receiver/transmitter on the client's building dedicated solely to that client; and on-net services to connect building at once and at a cost similar for one high bandwidth customer requiring point-to-point equipment. In addition, it provides temporary Internet solutions to provide solutions for a client's short-term connection requirements in locations where fiber, copper, and cable infrastructure does not exist or is cost prohibitive. Further, the company offers wholesale Internet services to deliver dedicated Internet access and point-to-point transport solutions with bandwidth options from 5Mbps to 10mbps through fixed wireless network. It serves business customers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas-Reno, and Providence-Newport. The company offers its services through direct sales force. Towerstream Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

