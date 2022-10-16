C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,424. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AI opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.70.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
