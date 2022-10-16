C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,424. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 30.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in C3.ai by 115.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in C3.ai by 63.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

AI opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.70.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

