Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.10

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cadre in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cadre’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R.P. Boggs & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the third quarter worth $4,341,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 3,483.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the second quarter worth $2,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the second quarter worth $2,193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the second quarter valued at $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

