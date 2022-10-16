CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.25 ($3.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.20 ($4.29) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

CaixaBank Price Performance

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

