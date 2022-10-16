Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,290 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 56.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 294,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 105,946 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $309,000.

Shares of AEO opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

