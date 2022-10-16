Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 149,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 59.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,485 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 107.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 42.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

