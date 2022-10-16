Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$85.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNQ. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.81.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

CNQ stock opened at C$73.57 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$48.42 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.79.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.2299992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total value of C$370,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,639,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$121,565,810.70. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,723,076.44. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total transaction of C$370,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,639,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$121,565,810.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,780 shares of company stock worth $4,411,652.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

