Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Gap Up to $34.46

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.46, but opened at $35.80. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $590.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

