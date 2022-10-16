Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

