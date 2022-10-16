Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,667,000 after acquiring an additional 84,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,381,000 after acquiring an additional 956,502 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

