CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$73.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.33.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$64.26 on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$70.67. The company has a market cap of C$11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$65.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total transaction of C$997,265.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,871,588.02. In other CCL Industries news, Director Tom Peddie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.92, for a total transaction of C$103,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$585,820. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total transaction of C$997,265.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,871,588.02. Insiders have sold a total of 46,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,225 in the last 90 days.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

