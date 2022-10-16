CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Down 5.6%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.82 and last traded at $101.00. Approximately 25,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,765,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 63,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CF Industries by 234.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

