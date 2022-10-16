Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $101.96

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.96, but opened at $99.89. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 4,132 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 72,263 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,265,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.