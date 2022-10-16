Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $101.96

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.96, but opened at $99.89. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $98.86, with a volume of 4,081 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 6.5 %

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

