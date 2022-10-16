Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Position Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,103 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chewy were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Chewy Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.