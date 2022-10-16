China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 399.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.02 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.36. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAAS. TheStreet upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About China Automotive Systems

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.