Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Up 3.5%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 2,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 570,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KDNY shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $144,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,528.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,917 shares of company stock worth $314,956. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 84.5% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,287,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

