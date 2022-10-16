CIBC Lowers Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$17.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB raised shares of Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadian Timber to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadian Timber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

ADN stock opened at C$15.66 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$15.31 and a 12 month high of C$19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.49. The stock has a market cap of C$262.24 million and a PE ratio of 16.84.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$16.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

