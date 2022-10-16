CIBC Lowers KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$10.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

KPT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

KP Tissue Trading Up 0.4 %

KPT opened at C$10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.69 million and a P/E ratio of 93.09. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$10.01 and a 12 month high of C$12.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.70.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

