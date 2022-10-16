Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,965 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 700,258 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,626,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $30,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 564.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 424,173 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $187,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,064,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $103,606.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,635.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $187,300.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,253 shares in the company, valued at $22,064,338.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,154. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. MKM Partners began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

