Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 81.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $859.52 million during the quarter. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 68.95% and a net margin of 9.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

