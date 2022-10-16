Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down to $9.15

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.73. Clarivate shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 20,436 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 267.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.