CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,192 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.29%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.