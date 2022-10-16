Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 107,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $220.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.04 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 759,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,188,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 118,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.