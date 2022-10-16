Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Major Shareholder Charles Cherington Buys 10,481 Shares

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles Cherington purchased 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $17,398.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 615,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,582.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, September 29th, Charles Cherington purchased 17,900 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $33,473.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Charles Cherington purchased 12,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $20,280.00.

Comera Life Sciences stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16.

Comera Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:CMRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

