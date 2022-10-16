Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $60,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.