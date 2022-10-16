Comparing LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LMF Acquisition Opportunities and Femasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A N/A $80,000.00 N/A N/A Femasys $1.18 million 12.11 -$7.54 million ($0.73) -1.66

Analyst Recommendations

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Femasys.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMF Acquisition Opportunities 0 0 0 0 N/A Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Femasys has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 753.99%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than LMF Acquisition Opportunities.

Profitability

This table compares LMF Acquisition Opportunities and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A -44.29% 3.70% Femasys -883.45% -40.81% -37.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Femasys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

