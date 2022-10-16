Comparing Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Polar Power and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.81%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Polar Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -3.01% -2.25% -1.88% Sunworks -27.39% -49.79% -34.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Polar Power and Sunworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $16.90 million 1.37 -$1.41 million N/A N/A Sunworks $101.15 million 0.70 -$26.63 million ($1.22) -1.76

Polar Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Volatility & Risk

Polar Power has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polar Power beats Sunworks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through a direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

