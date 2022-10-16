Comparing Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Rating) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Ferroglobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ferroglobe $1.78 billion 0.55 -$110.62 million $1.59 3.26

Rock Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

40.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rock Energy Resources and Ferroglobe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferroglobe 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ferroglobe has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.21%. Given Ferroglobe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Ferroglobe 11.98% 84.00% 21.52%

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Rock Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Energy Resources

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

