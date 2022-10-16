Comparing Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) & ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -16,892.57% -52.93% -44.01% ProKidney N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaxart and ProKidney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProKidney 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Vaxart currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 527.45%. ProKidney has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.36%. Given Vaxart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than ProKidney.

This table compares Vaxart and ProKidney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $890,000.00 241.65 -$70.47 million ($0.74) -2.30 ProKidney N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A

ProKidney has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaxart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProKidney beats Vaxart on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

