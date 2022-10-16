Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $18.97

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $18.53. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 6,088 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 150,800 shares of company stock worth $2,719,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 239,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

