CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Cut to $90.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNMD. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

CONMED Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $76.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. CONMED has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.56.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CONMED by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 258.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

