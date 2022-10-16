CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 4%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.56 and last traded at $67.56. Approximately 5,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 539,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $544.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $448,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 86,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

