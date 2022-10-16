Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,684.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,386,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 392,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,959,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

