Contrasting ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ASE Technology and e.Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

6.6% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 11.80% 27.91% 10.84% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and e.Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $20.41 billion 0.51 $2.17 billion $1.19 4.05 e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Summary

ASE Technology beats e.Digital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions. The company also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer-level packaging; SESUB; and 2.5D silicon interposer. In addition, it offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, the company provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, it develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About e.Digital

(Get Rating)

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.