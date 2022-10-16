Contrasting Giga-tronics (GIGA) & Its Competitors

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Giga-tronics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Giga-tronics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 37 338 629 8 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 45.61%. Given Giga-tronics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Giga-tronics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -0.96 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -3.69

Giga-tronics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.24% -12.19% 1.93%

Risk & Volatility

Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Giga-tronics peers beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

