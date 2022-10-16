Contrasting Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bowlero has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and Manchester United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million 2.56 -$29.93 million N/A N/A Manchester United $776.37 million 0.91 -$153.76 million ($0.92) -14.08

Analyst Recommendations

Bowlero has higher revenue and earnings than Manchester United.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bowlero and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Manchester United 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bowlero currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. Manchester United has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.00%. Given Manchester United’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Bowlero.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A -118.29% 1.71% Manchester United -19.22% -22.28% -3.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bowlero beats Manchester United on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,239 seats, as well as invests in properties. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

