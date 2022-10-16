Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM) Insider Purchases A$16,500.00 in Stock

Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM – Get Rating) insider Timothy Armstrong bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,500.00 ($11,538.46).
Cooper Metals Stock Performance
Cooper Metals Company Profile
Cooper Metals Limited, a mineral exploration company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing copper, gold, and base metal assets in Australia. Its flagship project is the Mt Isa East project that comprises five tenements covering a combined area of approximately 1,300 square kilometers in the Mount Isa district of north-west Queensland.
