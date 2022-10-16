Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 42,893 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,799,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 574,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 126,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Read More

