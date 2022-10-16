Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.00

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 122,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,719,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

