Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.42 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

