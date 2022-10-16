Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

