Covenant Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,789 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.44 and a 200-day moving average of $265.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

