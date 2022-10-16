Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cowen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.68 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cowen by 19.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 57.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Cowen by 66.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cowen by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.