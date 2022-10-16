Critical Review: Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ) & ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventoux CCM Acquisition N/A N/A $3.84 million N/A N/A ServiceNow $5.90 billion 11.71 $230.00 million $0.91 375.56

This table compares Ventoux CCM Acquisition and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Ventoux CCM Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Ventoux CCM Acquisition and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventoux CCM Acquisition N/A -153.07% -0.16% ServiceNow 2.79% 7.22% 2.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and ServiceNow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventoux CCM Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceNow 2 3 27 0 2.78

ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $583.45, indicating a potential upside of 70.72%.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Ventoux CCM Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventoux CCM Acquisition

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America. The company was formerly known as Chardan Global Acquisition Corp. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, it offers governance, risk, and compliance product to manage risk and resilience; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, industry solutions, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

