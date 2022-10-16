Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.32. Crown has a 12-month low of $78.48 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

