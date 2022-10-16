Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 1,990 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,501.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,941.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

PINE opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

