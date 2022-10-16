Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 1,990 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,501.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,941.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30.
  • On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.
  • On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.
  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

PINE opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

