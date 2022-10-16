Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,990 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $31,501.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,941.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTO shares. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,366,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

